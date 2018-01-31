FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks inch higher on positive sentiment after Trump speech

Nichola Saminather

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched up from the previous session’s seven-week low, lifted by positive sentiment globally following a controversy-free State of the Union address by U.S. President Donald Trump.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,961.38.

* The index recovered from its lowest level since Dec. 7 seen on Tuesday.

* The technology and healthcare sectors led gains, rising 1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

* Industrials and consumer non-cyclicals were the only declining sectors, falling 0.25 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

*Technology company CGI Group was the biggest gainer, rising 3.7 percent after reporting earnings that beat estimates.

*Base metals company Nevsun Resources was the biggest decliner, falling 3.6 percent, after saying it would suspend its dividend and redeploy capital to growth. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

