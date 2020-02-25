CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks inch lower as coronavirus fears persist

(Adds details, updates prices)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slightly extended declines on Tuesday, a day after it recorded its worst session in six months on widespread concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.58 points, or 0.28%, at 17,514.16.

* The index had fallen in tandem with global stocks after the coronavirus outbreak spread to countries outside China, triggering fears of a pandemic.

* The energy sector dropped 1.2% as oil prices fell amid concerns over sustained demand in the face of economic disruptions from the virus.

* Secure Energy Services Inc fell 7.9%, the most on the TSX, after it logged a drop in its quarterly revenue. The second biggest decliner was Enerflex Ltd, down 5.2% after CIBC cut the stock’s target price.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bombardier B, which jumped 5.0%, and Ballard Power, which rose 4.3%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector rose 0.1%. Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia, two of Canada’s biggest banks, beat analyst estimates for profit on Tuesday.

* On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.64-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.73 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Chinook Energy, Manulife Financial and Bombardier .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows, with total volume of 54.24 million shares.