CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks reverse earlier gains to fall to eight-week low

By Nichola Saminather Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index surrendered earlier gains to fall to an eight-week low on Wednesday, with energy companies among the biggest decliners. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,928.52, putting it on track for an eight-week low in a third consecutive day of losses. * The index earlier rose as much as 0.15 percent, recovering from the previous session's drop to its lowest level since Dec. 7. * Thomson Reuters Corp was the biggest decliner on the Toronto index, falling 6.2 percent. It surrendered almost all its gains from Tuesday, made after a Reuters report that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group was in talks to buy a 55 percent stake in the Canadian company's Financial and Risk business. The companies confirmed the report after markets closed on Tuesday. * Base metals company Nevsun Resources was the second-biggest decliner, falling 5.8 percent, after saying it would suspend its dividend and redeploy capital toward growth. * Energy companies Crew Energy , Advantage Oil & Gas , Kelt Exploration , Freehold Royalties and TORC Oil and Gas were also among the top 10 decliners. * U.S. crude futures fell as much as 1.3 percent, but inched 0.2 percent higher to $64.65 a barrel as of 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT). * Gold producer Endeavor Mining was the biggest gainer, rising 4.5 percent, followed by cannabis producer Aphria , with a 4.1 percent gain. * Gold prices rose 0.3 percent to $1,341.75 an ounce. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by G Crosse)