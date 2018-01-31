FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in 4 hours

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks reverse earlier gains to fall to eight-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
surrendered earlier gains to fall to an eight-week low on
Wednesday, with energy companies among the biggest decliners.
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          was down 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,928.52,
putting it on track for an eight-week low in a third consecutive
day of losses.
    * The index earlier rose as much as 0.15 percent, recovering
from the previous session's drop to its lowest level since Dec.
7.
    * Thomson Reuters Corp          was the biggest decliner on
the Toronto index, falling 6.2 percent. It surrendered almost
all its gains from Tuesday, made after a Reuters report that
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group        was in talks to
buy a 55 percent stake in the Canadian company's Financial and
Risk business. The companies confirmed the report after markets
closed on Tuesday.             
    * Base metals company Nevsun Resources          was the
second-biggest decliner, falling 5.8 percent, after saying it
would suspend its dividend and redeploy capital toward growth.
    * Energy companies Crew Energy        , Advantage Oil & Gas
        , Kelt Exploration         , Freehold Royalties         
and TORC Oil and Gas          were also among the top 10
decliners.
    * U.S. crude futures        fell as much as 1.3 percent, but
inched 0.2 percent higher to $64.65 a barrel as of 12:09 p.m.
EST (1709 GMT).      
    * Gold producer Endeavor Mining          was the biggest
gainer, rising 4.5 percent, followed by cannabis producer Aphria
        , with a 4.1 percent gain.
    * Gold prices        rose 0.3 percent to $1,341.75 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by G Crosse)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
