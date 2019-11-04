CANADA STOCKS-Trade deal hopes boost TSX futures

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as hopes that the U.S. and China might sign a trade deal later this month lifted oil prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he could sign an agreement with China’s Xi Jinping in the U.S. farm state of Iowa, while China’s Foreign Ministry said the two leaders have been in “continuous touch.”

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.67% at 16,594.07 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.58%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aecon Group Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$22

Kinaxis Inc: RBC raises target price to C$110 from C$95

TCP Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$67 from C$66

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1514.4; +0.2%

US crude: $56.9; +1.25%

Brent crude: $62.58; +1.44%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Oct: Prior 875.4

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Oct: Prior 42.8

1000 Employment Trends for Oct: Prior 111.0

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Sep: Prior -1.2%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Sep: Prior -1.1%

1000 Factory orders mm for Sep: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.1%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Sep: Prior -0.3%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Sep: Prior -0.5%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.0%

