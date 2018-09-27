FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS - TSX advances 0.22 percent

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 35.34 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,204.62. * Leading the index were Cameco Corp, up 15.7 percent, Cenovus Energy Inc, up 9 percent, and Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd , higher by 8.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 6.4 percent, Centerra Gold Inc, down 5.8 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 4.9 percent. * On the TSX 135 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 223.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and B2gold Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 3.40 points, or 1.77 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.40 points, or -0.13 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.81 percent, or $0.58, to $72.15 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.28 percent, or $0.23, to $81.57 * The TSX is flat for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

