CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances as oil price lifts energy shares

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by the heavyweight energy sector as shares of oil companies were lifted by the higher price of crude.

* At 10:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 93.44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,764.06.

* The TSX posted 7 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, which rose 6.3 percent, while the largest decliner was Novagold, down 2.9 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Enbridge Inc, up 2.4 percent at C$42.03; Manulife Financial, up 1.3 percent at C$24.69 and Bombardier , unchanged at C$3.72.

* In the energy sector, Suncor Energy added 1 percent to C$42.69.

* The price of U.S. crude oil gained 0.18 percent to $61.30. (Reporting by John Tilak and Leah Schnurr Editing by Phil Berlowitz)