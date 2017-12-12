FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 3:28 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals and in the financial services sector.

* At 10:18AM ET (15:18 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,119.82.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 47 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which rose 3.4 percent, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Lt, down 4.6 percent.

* In the financial services sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.3 percent to C$72.83.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 2.6 percent to C$7.12; Imvescor Rest, down 1.7 percent to C$4.11.

* Volume on the TSX index was 29.38 million shares. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.