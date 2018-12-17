CANADA STOCKS-TSX at over two-year low on global growth worries

Dec 17(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy guidance and concerns over slowing global growth.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (14:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.89 points, or 0.54 percent, at 14,516.18, hitting its lowest level since November 11, 2016.

* The Fed is expected to raise U.S. interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

* Data released by the Canadian Real Estate Association showed home resales fell 2.3 percent in November from the previous month.

* Ten of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by the technology sector’s 1.6 percent slide.

* The financial sector slipped 0.5 percent, while the industrial sector fell 1.2 percent.

* On the TSX, 71 issues were higher, while 169 issues declined for a 2.38-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.13 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Alamos Gold Inc, which jumped 8.0 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc, which rose 6.2 percent.

* The biggest decliners were Shopify Inc and Bombardier Inc, both down 5.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Bombardier, Royal Nickel Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc .

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 25 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and 114 new lows, with total volume of 44.80 million shares traded. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)