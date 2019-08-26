CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by energy stocks as trade tensions ease

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, powered by gains in energy shares as oil prices jumped after U.S. President Donald Trump said China was ready to negotiate on the trade dispute.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 112.35 points, or 0.7%, at 16,149.93.

* United States and China sought to ease trade tensions on Monday, with Beijing calling for calm and U.S. President Donald Trump predicting a deal.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 1.6% climb in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1%.

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.8%, while the industrials sector rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,527.8 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 196 issues were higher, while 38 issues declined for a 5.16-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.63 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Encana Corp , which jumped 2.6% and Bombardier Inc, which rose 2.5%.

* Semafo Inc fell 3.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was CannTrust Holdings Inc, down 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Belo Sun Mining Corp, Zenabis Global Inc and B2Gold Corp.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 21.13 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)