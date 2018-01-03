CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by jumps in BlackBerry, cannabis stocks

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index notched its highest-ever close on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd after it announced a self-driving deal with China’s Baidu and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 61.56 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,371.55. Six of its 10 main groups were in positive territory.

* BlackBerry jumped 12.9 percent to C$16.95, hitting its highest level since 2013, after saying it will provide the foundational operating system for search engine company Baidu’s autonomous vehicle platform, the latest in a string of recent automotive design wins.

* Canadian cannabis producers extended sharp rallies in heavy volume as California opened the largest U.S. state market for legal marijuana, with Canada expected to follow by mid-2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc surged 20 percent to C$14.18, Canopy Growth Corp jumped 10.9 percent to $35.90, and Aphria Inc was up 6.3 percent to $21.46.

* Bombardier Inc fell 1.7 percent to C$2.91 after the plane and train maker said it delivered 17 CSeries jets in 2017, missing its latest target of 20 to 22 planes.

* Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which went public less than a year ago, ended up 3.6 percent at C$41.20 after hitting an all-time high of C$41.90.

* The energy group was little changed overall despite oil prices rising to new 2-1/2-year highs, while Cenovus Energy jumped 6.2 percent to C$12.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 1.9 percent to C$46.59.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 6 percent to C$28.86 after announcing it had paid down more of its debt load. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas and Meredith Mazzilli)