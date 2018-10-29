CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces back after last week's sell-off

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Monday from a steep sell-off last week, after global markets rose partly due to relief over an unchanged credit rating on Italy.

* The TSX fell 3.7 percent in the previous week, its worst week since February, hurt by concerns over the impact of tariffs on corporate profits, slowing global economic growth and as the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rates.

* Wall Street also rebounded helped by gains in technology and internet stocks, whereas inflation data kept fears of faster rate hikes in check.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.43 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,989.69.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the technology sector.

* On the TSX, 171 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 2.34-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a traded volume of 12.38 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bombardier B, which rose 4.9 percent, followed by Magna International, which was up 4.7 percent.

* Yamana Gold Inc fell 3 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was New Gold, down 2.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Royal Nickel and Bombardier.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there was no new 52-week high and 24 new lows, with total volume touching 22.56 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)