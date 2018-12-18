CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces off over two-year lows on Poloz comments

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after notching its lowest close in more than two years in the previous session, as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said interest rate hikes could be interrupted amid signs of slowing growth and low oil prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.36 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,416.01.

* The index rose for the first time in four sessions.

* The pace of interest rate hikes in Canada could be interrupted or sped up depending on the economic circumstances, Poloz said late on Monday.

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.4 percent and the industrial sector rose 0.9 percent.

* The energy sector was the biggest loser with a 0.6 percent drop, after U.S. crude prices fell 1.5 percent a barrel and Brent crude dropped 1.2 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

* On the TSX, 147 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.69-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.71 million shares traded.

* Still, the TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 19 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aphria Inc , which jumped 6.4 percent after the cannabis company’s license for an oral drug delivery system expanded to Germany.

* The second-biggest gainer was Shopify Inc, which rose 3.6 percent after Wells Fargo initiated with an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s shares.

* CES Energy Solutions Corp fell 3.1 percent, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was TFI International Inc, down 3.0 percent, as National Bank of Canada downgraded the transportations and logistics company’s stock to “sector perform”.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Birchcliff Energy Ltd, Aphria Inc and Whitecap Resources Inc .

* Across all Canadian issues, there were six new 52-week highs and 81 new lows, with total volume of 21.36 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)