March 21, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil prices push energy shares higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)

TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and the Federal Reserve signaled growing confidence in the U.S. economic outlook.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 58.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,675.28.

* The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and 34 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was BRP Inc , which rose 9.5 percent, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.5 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were First Quantum, up 3.6 percent at C$18.65; Bombardier , up 0.8 percent at C$3.76 and Aurora Cannabis , down 2.1 percent at C$10.08.

* The energy sector gained 3.2 percent, reflecting a 3 percent gain in the price of U.S. crude oil. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
