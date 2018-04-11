CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as rising Syria tensions boost gold, oil prices

April 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday morning as escalating tensions between the United States and Russia over Syria pushed up gold and crude oil prices.

* Wall Street opened lower due to losses in financial stocks and rising U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria.

* U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack and blasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

* Trump was responding to a warning from Russia, Assad’s main ally, that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted.

* Brent crude jumped to a high of nearly $72 a barrel, boosting the energy sector by 1.3 percent.

* Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources were up nearly a percent and provided the biggest boosts to the sector.

* Shares of Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp rose more than 2 percent and lifted the materials sector.

* Traditional safety play gold rose for a fourth session, with spot gold advancing 1 percent to $1,352.62.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 24.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,286.56.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and five new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pretium Resources, which rose 17.5 percent, while the largest decliner was Prometic Life Sciences, down 2.4 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Largo Resources and B2Gold Corp.

* Volume on the TSX index was 25.62 million shares, while the total volume on Wednesday was 40.09 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)