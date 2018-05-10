CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on gold miners, Enbridge Inc

TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index climbed higher on Thursday, as gold miners gained along higher with prices for the precious metal, and Enbridge Inc was boosted by strong results.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 22.45 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,933.26.

* Shares of Enbridge Inc, up 2.5 pct, were the biggest boost to the main index. Canada’s largest pipeline operator posted first-quarter profit that topped analysts’ forecasts.

* The materials group, gained 0.09 percent, as gold prices strengthened as the dollar edged away from 2018 highs after weaker than forecast U.S. inflation data and simmering tensions between the United States and Iran.

* Six of Canada’s 10 main index sectors were on positive grounds.

* Retailer Canadian Tire Corp, down 11 percent, said it would buy Norway-based sportswear and work-wear brand Helly Hansen for C$985 million ($771.2 million), including debt.

* On the earnings front, Telus Corp’s quarterly profit came in slightly below analysts’ estimates as it spent heavily to add wireless subscribers amid stiff competition. Canadian telecom provider’s shares were down 1.2 percent.

* Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares up 2 percent.

* TMX Group Ltd posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates, sending shares of Canada’s biggest stock exchange operator up 5.4 percent.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Great Canadian Gaming Corp, which rose 26.1 percent, after the company reported on Wednesday a 62 pct rise in first-quarter revenue.

* Open Text Corp on Wednesday reported third-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down 9.3 percent, making it the largest decliner.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Enbridge and Manulife Financial.

* Also among the most heavily traded stocks was Athabasca Oil Co, down 4.7 percent to $1.82, after the company reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

* Volume on the TSX index was 21.96 million shares. Total volume on Thursday was 34.30 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)