CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on hopes of slowing virus spread

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday investors drew comfort from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in many parts of the world.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 442.8 points, or 3.42%, at 13,381.1.

* Death toll from the virus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy. U.S. President Donald Trump also said that his country was seeing a “levelling off” of the crisis.

* In Canada, the number of people killed by the coronavirus jumped by just over 20% to 258 in a day on Sunday.

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 3.9%, while the industrials sector rose 3.5%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.8% as gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,657.1 an ounce.

* The energy sector climbed 1%, even as oil prices tumbled. U.S. crude prices were down 4.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.2%.

* On the TSX, 216 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 15.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 36.94 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were software company Lightspeed POS Inc, which jumped 12.7%, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P., which rose 10.5%.

* Chorus Aviation Inc, which provides services to the airline industry, fell 8.2%, the most on the TSX, after the company suspended its dividend and announced a new $100 million revolving credit facility.

* The second-biggest decliner was Shawcor Ltd, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted a new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 58.29 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)