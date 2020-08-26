CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on upbeat earnings reports

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by gains in Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada after the lenders reported strong quarterly results.

* The financials sector gained 0.8% as Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada jumped 2% and 1.6%, respectively, after both of them beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.12%, at 16,638.14.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% even as U.S. crude prices gained 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% despite gold futures shedding 0.1% to $1,909.7 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 81 issues were higher, while 125 issues declined for a 1.54-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.27 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Hudbay Minerals Inc, which jumped 3.4% after brokerage Credit Suisse raised its price target for the mining company’s stock.

* Its gains were followed lumber producer Canfor Corporation , which rose 2.5%.

* Port services company Westshore Terminals Investment Corp fell 13.6%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was media company Corus Entertainment Inc, down 3.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 19.24 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)