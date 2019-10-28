CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as hopes grew of a trade deal between the United States and China, but a slide in gold miners capped the upside.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 32.31 points, or 0.2%, at 16,436.8.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

* Eight of the 11 major Canadian sectors were higher.

* The materials sector fell 1.2%, the most among the major sectors, as gold prices eased on progress in U.S.-China trade talks and on caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

* NovaGold Resources, Eldorado Gold Corp and Kinross Gold Corp were the top losers among materials stocks.

* In company news, Restaurant Brands International Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue as its biggest chain Tim Hortons reported a surprise fall in comparable sales, sending the company’s shares down 3%.

* The energy sector climbed 1% as oil prices reversed early losses to trade higher, while financials gained 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 156 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.23-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Celestica , which jumped 4.3%, followed by a 3.6% rise in Canada Goose.

* Novagold fell the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Wallbridge Mining Co and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 23.48 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)