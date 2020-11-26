CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 9-month high, led by tech and mining shares

(Adds details throughout, updates prices)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a nine-month high on Thursday as declines in energy stocks were offset by gains in major technology and mining players, while a U.S. market holiday kept trading volumes low.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 38.27 points, or 0.2%, at 17,351.34.

* The energy sector fell 0.4%, tracking declines in crude prices as signs of growing supplies helped to halt a rally driven by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold and base metal prices rose.

* The information technology sector, the second largest sector in the benchmark after financials, rose nearly 1%.

* Volume on the TSX index was about 97 million shares, its lowest since July 3. U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

* Among the largest percentage gainers was power sports manufacturer BRP Inc, which jumped 5.5% after a series of price-target hikes on strong third-quarter results. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, Paul Simao and Tom Brown)