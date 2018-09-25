CANADA STOCKS-TSX close to four-week high as oil price rises

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was hovering near four-week high on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy companies as price of brent crude rose to a level last seen in November 2014.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.86 points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,273.18.

* Adding to the positive sentiment, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a cautious line over talks to update NAFTA, saying he saw a possibility that Canada could build on a bilateral deal that the United States and Mexico have already agreed.

* Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy group.

* The energy sector climbed 0.8 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.0 percent.

* Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Encana rose between 0.5 percent and 1.7 percent, and were the top boosts to the energy sector.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.

* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,201.85 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.6 percent to $6,313.5 a tonne.

* Providing the biggest support to materials sector was a 4.6 percent gain in Barrick Gold, adding to Monday’s rally.

* The financials sector gained 0.3 percent. The industrials sector rose 0.4 percent.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aurora Cannabis, which jumped 8.2 percent after it issued its fourth-quarter report, followed by Barrick Gold.

* Maxar Technologies Ltd fell 2.1 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was AltaGas , down 1.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Aurora Cannabis, and Wallbridge Mining .

* On the TSX, 178 issues were higher, while 62 issues declined for a 2.87-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.81 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 40.20 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)