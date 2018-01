TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched down on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in eight weeks, as global equity investors drew back after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated more rate hikes were in store.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index slipped 3.84 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,951.67. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)