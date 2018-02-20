FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower on weakness in mining stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details, activity, updates prices to close)
    TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed
lower on Tuesday, following a mixed session, with weakness among
gold mining stocks offsetting gains for the energy group.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE
closed down 13.2 points, or 0.1 percent at 15,439.44. Just three
of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
    
    * The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0 percent. Osisko
Gold Royalties         fell by 8.1 percent, Endeavour Mining
         was down 4.9 percent and Klondex Mines          fell by
4.6 percent.
    * Gold futures        fell 1.8 percent to $1,329 an ounce.
      
    * Copper prices         declined 0.6 percent to $7,076.5 a
tonne.        
    * The energy group climbed 0.4 percent. Crescent Point
Energy Corp <CPG.TO gained 3.2 percent and Suncor Energy        
rose 1.1 percent. 
    * The price of oil reached a nearly two-week high amid
inventory declines at a key storage hub and expectations that
top producers could extend cooperation beyond 2018.             
  * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cannabis
producer Canopy Growth Co          , which rose 11.7 percent to
$29.60, while the largest decliner was auto parts company
Uni-Select Inc         , down 11.8 percent to $22.94. 
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Bombardier B          , up 5.1 percent to $3.92, Aurora Cannabis
        , up 8.2 percent to $10.96, and Canopy Growth.

 (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
