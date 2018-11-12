CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as lower gold prices weigh

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by losses in shares of precious metal miners as gold prices hit its lowest in a month.

* Gold fell for a seventh straight session, as the dollar jumped to 16-month highs on the back of political uncertainty in Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.22 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,237.22.

* Four of Canada’s 11 major sectors were trading higher led by the energy sector’s 0.3 percent rise.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.7 percent.

* The Canadian dollar edged higher against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Monday, supported by a bounce in the price of oil, but remained close to the multi-month low touched on Friday.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 3.3 percent, was the second biggest percentage gainer on the main index after reporting higher quarterly revenue and profit.

* On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 133 issues declined for a 1.30-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.95 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Nuvista Energy, which jumped 4.9 percent, after reporting third-quarter results.

* Interfor Corpora fell 4.8 percent, the most on the TSX, after multiple brokerages lowered their price target on stock.

* The second biggest decliner was Kinaxis Inc, down 4.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier Inc and Royal Nickel Corp .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were two new 52-week highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 34.64 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)