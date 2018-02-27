FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 27, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines with shares of mining, energy companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices to close)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as weakness in the prices of gold, silver and oil weighed on shares of mining and energy companies.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 43.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,671.15.

* The TSX posted 6 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and 37 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was ECN Capital , which rose 3.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Detour Gold Corp, down 5.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 2.7 percent at C$9.89; Bombardier , up 0.5 percent at C$4.09 and Aphria Inc, down 3.3 percent at C$12.50.

* The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, gave back 1.4 percent. Barrick Gold lost 2.9 percent to C$14.99. The prices of gold, silver and copper were in the red.

* With the price of crude oil dropping 1.8 percent, energy sector declined 0.9 percent. (Reporting by John Tilak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.