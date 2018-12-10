CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy shares weigh

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday after crude oil prices fell 2 percent and pressured shares of energy companies.

* Oil fell in line with declines in global stock markets, erasing the gains made last week when producer group OPEC and other key exporters agreed to cut their crude output from January.

* The energy sector dropped 0.8 percent, the most among the six main sectors in the red.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.61 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,780.52.

* Economic data showed Canadian housing starts surprisingly rose in November as groundbreaking on multiple unit urban homes increased 3.9 percent, offsetting a drop in single-detached urban starts.

* On the TSX, 73 issues were higher, while 161 issues declined for a 2.21-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.33 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cannabis producer Aphria Inc, which jumped 10.8 percent, followed by Badger Daylighting Ltd that rose 4.7 percent.

* Trican Well Service Ltd fell 3.9 percent, the most on the TSX.

* The second-biggest decliner was Yamana Gold Inc, down 3 percent after BMO downgraded the stock to “market perform”.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria, Aurora Cannabis and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and 13 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 52 new lows, with total volume of 25.82 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)