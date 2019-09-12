CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as healthcare, energy offset trade optimism, ECB stimulus

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock inched marginally lower on Thursday as a slide in energy and healthcare shares offset optimism from a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions and the European Central Bank’s new stimulus measures.

* At 10:23 a.m. ET (13:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.71 points, or 0.08%, at 16,603.43.

* The energy sector dropped 1.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 2.6% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.6%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,513 an ounce.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold Corp and Detour Gold Corp, up between 2% and 5%.

* Aurora Cannabis fell 8.5%, the most on the TSX.

* On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 36.26 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canadian Natural Resources and BCE Inc.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 56.12 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)