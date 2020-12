Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dipped on Wednesday as oil prices fell after producers delayed a decision on output, although losses were capped by hopes of a quick economic recovery after Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.15 points, or 0.31%, at 17,243.78. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)