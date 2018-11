Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as Wall Street’s losses triggered a surge of global selling.

* The market sentiment was also weak on fall in energy shares on the back of a slump in oil prices.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 171.9 points, or 1.14 percent, at 14,899.11. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by James Emmanuel)