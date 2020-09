Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by energy stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed expectations for further stimulus to spur inflation and support the world’s largest economy.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.41 points, or 1.07%, at 16,121.25.