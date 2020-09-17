CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as high unemployment fuels recovery fears

(Updates with sector details)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday as data showed payroll jobs fell for a sixth straight month in August, while a stimulus plan from the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed investors.

* Canada lost 205,400 jobs in August, as hiring tumbled in the construction, and trade, transportation and utilities sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (13:54 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 109.58 points, or 0.67%, at 16,186.08.

* The energy sector dropped 2.0% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.9% as gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,933.8 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 46 issues rose, while 172 issues fell in a 3.74-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 25.60 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Badger Daylighting, which jumped 3.6%, followed by Bausch Health Cos that gained 2.6% after Bank of America raised its rating to “neutral” from “underperform”.

* Vermilion Energy fell 5.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Teranga Gold Corp , down 4.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Just Energy Group and Nuvei Corp .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 63.35 million shares. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)