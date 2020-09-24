CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as pandemic aid fails to offset virus worries

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Thursday as a second wave of coronavirus infections dented optimism around an economic revival, while the government’s pledge to boost public spending had little effect on investor sentiment.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.12 points, or 0.56%, at 15,728.99.