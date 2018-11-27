CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as trade tensions weigh on miners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to raise tariff on Chinese imports hit mining shares.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 27.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,985.03.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 0.8 percent slide in the materials sector.

* Trump said he expects to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, and repeated his threat to slap duties on all remaining imports from China, the Wall Street Journal said.

* The financials sector slipped 0.2 percent, pressured by a 0.3 percent drop in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia that reported quarterly earnings below market estimates.

* On the TSX, 79 issues were higher, while 153 were down for a 1.94-to-1 ratio, with 10.72 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX was CES Energy Solution Corp, which jumped 4 percent after National Bank of Canada raised rating of the oilfield service provider’s shares to “outperform”.

* Shares of miner First Quantum Minerals fell 4.5 percent; highest drop on the TSX.

* The second-biggest decliner was Canada Goose Holdings Inc ; down 4.1 percent after a 10 million share secondary offering.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and eight new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were four new 52-week highs and 34 new lows, with total volume of 15.84 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)