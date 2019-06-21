CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as U.S.-Iran tensions weigh

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, mirroring losses in global equities as tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on the sidelines.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 35.47 points, or 0.21%, at 16,539.36.

* Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, delivered through Oman overnight, warning that an attack on Iran was imminent but adding he was against war and wanted talks, Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday.

* The New York Times had earlier reported that Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone but called off the attacks at the last minute.

* Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower.

* The energy sector was flat.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 59 issues were higher, while 175 issues declined for a 2.97-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 116.72 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of New Gold, which jumped 3.2%, followed by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, which rose 2.3%.

* Canopy Growth Co fell 7.7%, the most on the TSX, after the company posted wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Bombardier, Enbridge Inc and Manulife Financial.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 24 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 129.23 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)