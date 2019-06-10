CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as weak gold prices weigh on materials sector

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday, as the shares of material companies fell due to a drop in gold prices.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 13.31 points, or 0.08%, at 16,217.65.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 1.2% drop in the materials sector.

* Gold prices retreated from a 14-month peak hit in the previous session after a deal between the United States and Mexico to avert a tariff war led investors to ditch the safe-haven metal for riskier assets.

* In a bright spot, the energy sector climbed 0.3% as oil prices showed signs of steadying after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia had yet to agree on extending an output-cutting deal.

* The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, pulling back from an earlier three-month high reached after the United States and Mexico announced a deal on immigration.

* On the TSX, 114 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 8.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Superior Plus Corp, which jumped 4.6%, followed by Cronos Group Inc, which rose 4.5%.

* Gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold dropped 4.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Iamgold Corp which fell 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Stornoway Diamond Corp, Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 15.41 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)