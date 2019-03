March 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Friday, after the country’s overall inflation missed the central bank’s target for the second month in a row, while energy stocks came under additional pressure from a drop in oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.29 points, or 0.48 percent, at 16,166.3. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)