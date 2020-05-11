CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on fears of new wave of coronavirus cases

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as investors were wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections after several countries revived economic activities.

* On Sunday, Germany and South Korea announced a spike in new COVID-19 cases, an alarming indication for all countries beginning to raise pandemic-led lockdowns.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.41 points, or 0.4%, at 14,906.15.

* The energy sector dropped 1.3% and was among the biggest decliners on the main index. U.S. crude prices were up 2.1% a barrel and Brent crude added 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,704 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 53 issues were higher, while 174 issues declined for a 3.28-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was wealth and asset management company IGM Financial Inc, which jumped 5%, after the company reported quarterly results.

* Its gains were followed by Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp , which rose 3.4%.

* Sports and marine products manufacturer BRP Inc fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, down 4.1%, after multiple brokerages lowered their price target on stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd, Bombardier Inc and Aleafia Health Inc.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 40.86 million shares.