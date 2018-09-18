CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as energy shares gain on rising oil prices

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy companies as oil prices rose on signs that OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.9 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.8 percent.

** Also boosting the TSX was a 0.7 percent rise in the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

* Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 2.2 percent rise in healthcare sector.

* At 9:58 a.m. ET (13:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.08 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,111.39.

* On the macro front, data showed that factory sales grew by a greater than expected 0.9 percent in July, pushed higher by gains in the transportation equipment and chemicals industries.

* On the TSX, 129 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.51 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals, which jumped 4.2 percent and Bausch Health Co, which rose 4.2 percent.

* Eldorado Gold fell 3.1 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was New Gold, down 2.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were RNC Minerals , Aphria and Hexo.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 51.29 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)