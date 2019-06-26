CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gains in energy shares offset losses in mining stocks

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, as gains in energy shares offset declines in mining stocks and software maker BlackBerry.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.45 points, or 0.08%, at 16,383.73.

* Meanwhile, Wall Street opened higher, as chipmaker Micron Technology’s upbeat results lifted technology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would strike a trade deal.

* Five of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector’s 1.6% rise.

* U.S. crude prices were up 2.4% per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.5%, partly buoyed by an outage at a major refinery on the U.S. East Coast.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,409.6 an ounce.

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector dipped 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 113 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volumes touching 15.09 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Baytex Energy Corp, which jumped 4.5%, and Kelt Exploration Ltd, which rose 3.6%.

* Blackberry Ltd fell 4.6%, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly results.

* The second biggest decliner was Barrick Gold, which fell 2.6%, as the world’s No. 2 gold miner said some assumptions made by Acacia Mining about its mine plans were not supportable and needed adjustments.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Essential Energy Services Ltd, Barrick Gold and Blackberry.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volumes touching 27.26 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)