CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as material shares gain on higher gold prices

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, as shares of precious metal miners gained on the back of higher gold prices.

* The materials sector added 1 percent as gold futures rose 1.0 percent to $1,331.60 an ounce, driven by concerns over slowing global growth.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were precious metal miners Pretium Resources Inc, which jumped 6.1 percent, followed by Semafo Inc, which rose 4.2 percent.

* Investors will keep an eye on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China in the hopes that the two countries will hammer out a deal to end their protracted tariff war.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.71 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,857.95.

* The second biggest gainer was the technology sector , which rose 0.97 percent, helped by gains in Constellation Software Inc and Shopify Inc.

* On the TSX, 132 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.28 million shares traded.

* Transcontinental Inc fell 2.7 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Cameco Corp , down 2.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nemaska Lithium Inc, Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 40 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 41.91 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)