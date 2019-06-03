CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as rising gold prices boost materials

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ticked higher on Monday, as investors fled to the safety of gold which boosted the materials sector, but worries of a global economic slowdown kept a lid on further gains.

* At 10:11 a.m. ET (14:11 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.21 points, or 0.18%, at 16,066.7.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, gained 1.4% as gold prices rose to their highest in more than two months.

* The energy sector climbed 0.2% as oil prices rebounded from last week’s heavy losses after reassurances over production from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.6%, while Brent crude added 0.9%.

* Hurting sentiment, though, was data that showed the downturn in Canada’s manufacturing sector deepened in May as the depressed state of global trade led to a further decline in production.

* The high-growth technology sector fell 1.8%.

* On the TSX, 151 issues were higher, while 81 issues declined for a 1.86-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.77 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of gold miners Eldorado Gold, which jumped 5%, followed by a 3.9% rise in Centerra Gold

* Onex Corp fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Canopy Growth Co, down 2.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Zargon Oil Gas, Aurora Cannabis and Barrick Gold.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 34 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 30.48 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)