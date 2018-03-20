CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as rising oil prices lift energy stocks

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices pushed up energy shares, helping the index recover some its losses from Monday.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 45.27 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,634.66.

* Oil prices jumped to their highest level this month amid political strain in the Middle East and concerns of falling production in Venezuela.

* Investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later, which starts later in the day, for clues on how aggressive the U.S. central bank will be with monetary policy.

* Canada’s main stock index fell to a 10-day low on Monday, led by losses in energy and technology shares.

* The TSX posted 1 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 3 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Birchcliff Energy, which rose 6.1 percent after brokerage CIBC raised price target on the stock, while the largest decliner was Alimentation Couche-Tard, down 8.0 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were First Quantum, down 1.1 percent at $20.31; Trican Well , rose 1.9 percent to $3.22 and Lundin Mining, fell 0.8 percent to $8.63.

* Volume on the TSX index was 56.22 million shares, while total volume on Tuesday was 72.00 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)