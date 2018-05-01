CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, led by materials; Shopify slides

May 1 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 11.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,618.93

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent

* The industrials group fell 0.8 percent as railroad shares lost ground

* Leading the index were Detour Gold Corp, up 9.5 percent, Colliers International Group Inc, up 7.8 percent, and Cameco Corp, higher by 6.1 percent

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc , down 5.1 percent, Shopify Inc, down 4.9 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp, lower by 4.6 percent

* Shares of Shopify fell after the company reported a slower first quarter growth rate

* On the TSX 136 issues advanced and 107 declined as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 166.3 million shares

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Baytex Energy Corp and Bombardier Inc

* The TSX’s energy group fell 0.69 points, or 0.35 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.20 points, or 0.07 percent

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.11 to $67.46 a barrel

* The TSX is off 3.6 percent for the year (Editing by Alden Bentley)