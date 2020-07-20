CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday supported by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, although a spike in coronavirus cases around the world capped gains.

* German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

* The materials sector added 1% after gold prices rose as more than 14.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, according to a Reuters tally.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were SilverCrest Metals Inc, which jumped 3.3%, after brokerage Eight Capital hiked its price target of the stock

* Its gains were followed by Alamos Gold Inc, which rose 3.2%.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.67 points, or 0.02%, at 16,127.15.

* The energy sector climbed 0.1%. U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.7%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 122 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.57 million shares traded.

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 5%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd and Just Energy Group Inc.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 57 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 37 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)