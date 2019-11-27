CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as drop in energy stocks tempers trade optimism

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ticked lower on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices pressured the energy stocks, offsetting a broadly upbeat mood arising from hopes of a trade deal between United States and China.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.42 points, or 0.06%, at 17,025.46.

* Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes clinched fresh record highs after upbeat domestic data and continued hopes that United States and China would clinch a trade deal.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,454.3 an ounce.

* The energy sector dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1%.

* The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 122 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.90 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudson’s Bay Co, which jumped 11% after Catalyst Capital Group Inc topped the Canadian retailer’s agreed deal with a consortium led by its Executive Chairman Richard Baker.

* TMX Group Ltd fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* Nine stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 61 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 19.62 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)