CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as energy offsets materials boost

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, as gains in shares of materials companies were outweighed by a decline in the energy sector.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 10.31 points, or 0.06%, at 16,155.93.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 0.8% gain in materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners.

* Gold prices rose 1% to a more than three-month high as trade tensions induced safe-haven demand and increased bets on a cut in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* The energy sector dropped 0.5%, weighing the most on the main index, as oil prices resumed their slide, dragged down after an unexpected gain in U.S. inventories.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.2%, while Brent crude lost 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 90 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.28 million shares traded.

* The biggest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Cronos Group Inc, which jumped 14.1% after Bank of America Merrill Lynch double upgraded the cannabis producer’s shares.

* Descartes Systems fell 2.3%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Kelt Exploration, down 2.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Bombardier, Prometic Life Sciences and Avalon Advanced Materials.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 18.17 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)