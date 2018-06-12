CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as energy shares drag

June 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as energy shares fell after OPEC cited a high degree of uncertainty regarding the global oil market this year.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 18.86 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,244.43.

* Four of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by losses in the energy sector.

* Volatility in oil prices has subsided due to caution around the group’s meetings scheduled for June 22-23, at which it will decide on future supply policy.

* Shares of Suncor Energy Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp fell about 1 percent and were the top drags on the energy group.

* The materials sector, which includes precious metals miners, lost 0.3 percent, as investors waited for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes from a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

* U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy.

* U.S. President Donald Trump furthered his feud with America’s closest allies over trade, saying he could not allow them to continue taking advantage of the U.S. But he also insisted he had a good relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

* The Canadian dollar edged lower against the greenback pressured by an uncertain outlook for the country’s trade with the United States and lower oil prices.

* On the TSX, 108 issues were higher, while 121 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 8.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Nfi Group Inc, which gained 1.6 percent after announcing a share buyback plan.

* Biggest percentage loser on TSX were shares of Tahoe Resources that fell 4.1 percent after appointing a new CEO.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, InMed Pharmaceutical and Canopy Growth Co.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 15.62 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)