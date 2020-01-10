CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as upbeat jobs data tempers rate cut hopes

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada stocks fell on Friday as upbeat domestic jobs data dampened hopes of an interest rate cut, while a fall in energy stocks also weighed on the main index.

* Canada gained a higher-than-expected 35,200 net jobs in December, entirely in full-time positions, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.6%, official data showed on Friday.

* Energy stocks led declines on TSX, tracking weak oil prices after tensions in the Middle East eased.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

* At 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 16 points, or 0.09%, at 17,219.57.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 26.20 million shares traded.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Novagold Resources Inc, which jumped 3.3%. Its gains were followed by First Quantum Minerals , which rose 3.2% after TD Securities upgraded the miner’s shares.

* Aurora Cannabis fell 9.9%, the most on the TSX, after Piper Sandler lowered its rating on the cannabis producer to “underweight” from “neutral”.

* The second biggest decliner on the main index was Hexo Corp, down 5.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Encana Corp and Wallbridge Mining Co.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 64 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 43.52 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)