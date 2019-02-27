CANADA STOCKS - TSX edges up 0.04 percent

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX edged up 6.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,074.30. * Leading the index were Cogeco Communications Inc, up 8.9 percent after a deal to sell its cloud services unit, TransAlta Corp, up 6.7 percent following its quarterly results, and Centerra Gold Inc, higher by 4.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, down 13.7 percent in the wake of its 2019 financial guidance, Laurentian Bank of Canada, down 9.8 percent after quarterly results, and Uni-Select Inc , lower by 7.2 percent. * On the TSX 100 issues rose and 129 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 225.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.94 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.06 points, or 0.4 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.61 percent, or $1.45, to $56.95 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.69 percent, or $1.1, to $66.31 * The TSX is up 12.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)