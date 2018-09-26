CANADA STOCKS - TSX edges up 0.06 percent

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX edged up 9.78 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,169.28. * Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc, up 10.7 percent, Kinaxis Inc, up 3.7 percent, and Interfor Corp, higher by 3.5 percent. * Lagging shares were CES Energy Solutions Corp, down 7.3 percent, Nexgen Energy Ltd, down 5.5 percent, and Kinross Gold Corp, lower by 5.2 percent. * On the TSX 85 issues rose and 157 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 232.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Enbridge Inc. * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.96 points, or 0.50 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.23 points, or 0.4 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.65 percent, or $0.47, to $71.81 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.43 percent, or $0.35, to $81.52 * The TSX is off 0.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)