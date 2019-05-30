CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as energy stocks gain ground

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index eked out gains on Thursday after two straight sessions of declines, as energy stocks edged higher.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 13.44 points, or 0.08%, at 16,144.91.

* Five of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher.

* The energy sector climbed 0.3%, helped by a 2.5% rise in shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp after BMO raised its rating on the company to “outperform.”

* Oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude up 0.4% and Brent crude down 0.8%.

* The financials sector gained 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 134 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.40-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.07 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of BRP Inc, which jumped 12.8% after reporting quarterly earnings.

* B2Gold Corp fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of New Gold, down 2.2%.

* The gold miners fell in sympathy with declining gold prices.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Avalon Advanced Materials, First Quantum Minerals.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 27.48 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)